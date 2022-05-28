LawCall
2 dead, 3 missing after boating accident in Wilmington River

Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington River Saturday morning.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann and Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington River Saturday morning.

Chatham Emergency Services says the call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning to respond to a crash between two boats, who were traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

According to Chatham Emergency Services Chief Operations Officer Phil Koster, one boat had six people on board. Four were taken to the hospital. Two later died from their injures at the hospital. There are two other people still missing.

The other boat had three adult males on board. Two were taken to the hospital and one is still missing.

Divers are actively searching the water in the area of Wilmington River between Thunderbolt and the drawbridge is still closed.

It will be closed until further notice.

One boat has sunk and other is still on scene.

Koster urges people to be safe in boats and in cars this weekend specifically and take all safety precautions.

DNR and Chatham County Marine Patrol are leading the investigation.

WTOC will keep you updated as we get more information on this developing story.

