Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense

Kayla Figgers
Kayla Figgers(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon after a road rage incident led to a shooting in a parking lot.

According to witnesses, Kayla Figgers pulled into a parking lot and confronted a man and his girlfriend, believing they had cut her off in traffic. Figgers reportedly pointed a gun at the man and he fired a weapon in return, hitting her vehicle.

A Tuscaloosa Police officer was in the parking lot at the time and heard the shots. The officer confronted the man and took him into custody. After investigating what happened, Figgers was taken into custody and charged with menacing. Her bond was set for $1,000.

It was determined that the man who fired the shots acted in self defense and was not charged.

