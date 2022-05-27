LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.(Volusia County Corrections)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
MGN
Vestavia Hills father, son prosecuted for bank fraud scheme
The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them...
Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

Latest News

A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Only wreckage is left after a home exploded in Pottstown, Pa., overnight.
5 dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania; 2 injured
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy is being applauded for his quick actions that helped to...
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach