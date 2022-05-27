USFL quarterback has career as life coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A quarterback who’s also a life coach makes a pretty special teammate.

“That’s when I’m most alive,” Vad Lee said on his two careers. “And football has an opportunity to bring people together from all different backgrounds and cultures and bring people together for same common goal and purpose.”

The Pittsburgh Mauler said he focuses on this mantra daily: purpose over position.

“We can’t afford to live aimlessly, live for the job, live for the next thing,” Lee said.

He’s excited to pour into his team through this USFL opportunity.

“Really got us locked in on some stuff we were missing,” Hunter Thedford, Vad’s teammate, said.

As an author and speaker, and now team leader, Vad wants people to answer a simple question: who am I?

“A lot of time we go through life not really being able to answer that question,” Lee said. “Being identified as a football player will only last for a slim time.”

Lee said he knows what it feels like to wear a jersey and to be without.

“When you have that jersey, you can walk in the schools, you can go to hospital visits, but when that jersey comes off, they’re like who are you?”

He says through faith it can be an easier question to answer.

“One of my favorite scriptures is Galatians 6:9, it talks about not giving up and not quitting, for me I’ve been going at this thing for awhile,” Lee said.

“Even though you don’t see your hard work always pay off, you have to have the faith it will pay off,” Lee said.

And that’s a pre-game speech for anybody.

“We all need that encouragement,” Lee said. “You might not be in that position, but you can certainly operate as if you are.”

