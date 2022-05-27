LawCall
Tuscaloosa woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend

Lachrisha Fitzpatrick
Lachrisha Fitzpatrick(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police confirmed a woman was charged with attempted murder and DUI following an argument with her boyfriend. The woman is accused of trying to run the man over.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane NE in reference to a domestic call.

Officers said when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man and his 34-year-old girlfriend, identified as Lachrisha Fitzpatrick, had been involved in an argument when officers said Fitzpatrick armed herself with a knife.

Investigators said the man got a handgun and left the house. That’s when investigators said Fitzpatrick got into a vehicle and began driving toward the man.

He got off the road, but officers said she followed and continued to try to run over him. The man fired shots to try to stop the assault, according to TPD. Fitzpatrick received a non-life threatening injury, and officers said she left the scene but later came back.

Based on the investigation Fitzpatrick was charged with attempted murder and DUI and held at the county jail on a total bond of $55,000.

