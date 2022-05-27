LawCall
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of alleged sexual abusers

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Baptist Convention has released a list of alleged sexual abusers.

The list was previously compiled by the SBC Executive Committee and has never been made public before.

Information about victims was redacted from the list, but the list includes names of many convicted abusers along with other information.

Some information about accused abusers may have also been redacted if they were not convicted.

This release comes after a report from a third party found a history of sexual abuse coverups from church leadership.

The list of abusers is available in PDF format by clicking here.

