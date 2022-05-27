SEC baseball fans seek entertainment elsewhere as rain delays continue

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Significant rain has delayed the SEC Baseball Tournament, but fans are finding ways to keep themselves busy until things dry up seeking shelter at local restaurants to pass the time.

But can those businesses keep up with the demand?

We’ve been complaining about how dry it’s been, but the rain couldn’t have come at a worse time for baseball fans who’ve traveled from all over the country to be here for the SEC Tournament.

Peter Guerriero and his friends made the trip from Monroe, Louisiana.

They’ve been coming to the tournament for the last 15 years and while they’re disappointed about the rain delay, they’re not letting it put a damper on their annual pilgrimage.

They decided to grab some grub while they waited for the sun to make an appearance.

Cody Sellers with Moe’s Original Bar B Que said the restaurant has been pretty busy over the last couple days, but he said they have a great and dependable team to keep up with demand.

“Anytime there’s a rain delay, we look for a place that we can go and have a few cold beers and some good food. Moe’s is pretty close to the stadium, and it’s been a staple of ours for I think the last two years it’s been here. Very good food, good environment, cold beer (laughter),” Guerriero said.

“We’re really lucky. We’re one of the few restaurants in town that…not saying that not everybody has a great staff, but right now, we have some key people that are hanging in there with us and everybody’s trying the ‘Bama Bar B Que experience right next to the SEC Tournament. People tend to like to eat and drink when they can’t do what was already planned. So, it’s been good for us,” Seller said.

The tournament is now several games behind schedule, and there are only four days left to crown a champion.

