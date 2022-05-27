Questions about security and response to Texas school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As families and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones, questions remain over the response time to the horrific shooting.

Initially, Texas officials said the shooter exchanged gun fire with a school security officer, but Thursday, officers said there was no school resource officer on campus to confront the shooter as he entered the school through an unlocked back door.

“Having information that you have to walk back is not unusual because it is such a chaotic situation,” Ted Sexton, a veteran law enforcement official with multiple agencies including Homeland Security said.

Investigators say most of the gunfire happened in the first minutes before most police arrived on the scene. Investigators say the gunman was inside the school for up to an hour before border patrol agents forced their way in and killed him. Sexton says the shooter used different tactics than we’ve seen in previous school shootings.

“He was willing to shoot through the walls. I don’t know what type of ammunition he was using but it was penetrating the walls. It was penetrating the door. He had barricaded himself in so it was exactly where they could walk right in make entry without easily make entry and be able to get into that room,” Sexton said.

Even though questions about response time remain, Sexton says lessons will be learned from this tragedy going forward.

“You learn more about command and control. You learn about assets. We learn about tactics that the shooter was using. Where did he learn them? How did he come across this information? How was social media used? These are things that will be looked at,” Sexton said.

We’re told border patrol agents a part of a BORTAC (Border Patrol Tactical Unit) team shot and killed the shooter. Sexton says they are one of the top SWAT teams in the country.

Customs and Border Protection report that unit was investigating stash houses on the border just west of Uvalde before being called to respond to the school.

