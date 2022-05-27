PG traffic stops turns into pursuit and drug arrest, 1 suspect still at large

Pleasant Grove, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was arrested, another injured and third is still at large after a traffic stop turned into a police chase Thursday night.

According to Pleasant Grove Police, the suspect vehicle refused to stop and ran from the police before wrecking near the PG/Hueytown line.

Multiple were in the car.

One was taken in custody. Another was injured in the wreck and sent to hospital, and a third person ran from the scene and is at large.

Police say they found about 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana, heroin and pills, in the car.

