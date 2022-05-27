LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
MGN
Vestavia Hills father, son prosecuted for bank fraud scheme
The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them...
Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
LIVE: Official: Kids to 911 during school shooting: ‘Please send the police’
IIHS, Consumer Reports rate safe vehicles for teens
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools