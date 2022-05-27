Mike Behind the Mic: Billy Mayfair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly talks with pro golfer Billy Mayfair about his recent diagnosis on the autism spectrum in his 50′s and why he decided to go public with it.

Also, Billy talks about the time he beat Tiger Woods in a playoff, Tiger’s only playoff in his storied career.

Pro Golfer Diagnosed on Autism Spectrum at 54

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.