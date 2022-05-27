LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mike Behind the Mic: Billy Mayfair

Mike Dubberly talks to golfer Billy Mayfair
Mike Dubberly talks to golfer Billy Mayfair(WBRC)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly talks with pro golfer Billy Mayfair about his recent diagnosis on the autism spectrum in his 50′s and why he decided to go public with it.

Also, Billy talks about the time he beat Tiger Woods in a playoff, Tiger’s only playoff in his storied career.

Pro Golfer Diagnosed on Autism Spectrum at 54

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
MGN
Vestavia Hills father, son prosecuted for bank fraud scheme
The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them...
Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

Latest News

Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Former U.S. Attorney/U.S. Marine Talks School Security
Former U.S. Attorney/U.S. Marine Talks School Security
Pro Golfer Diagnosed on Autism Spectrum at 54
Pro Golfer Diagnosed on Autism Spectrum at 54
Undisclosed Trauma with Toi Thornton
Undisclosed Trauma: Suicide - Thugging it Out