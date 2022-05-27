Jefferson County SRO discusses the training they receive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several local schools have wrapped up the year but were still on high alert following the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

We’re learning more about what happened there on Tuesday and School Resource Officers in Jefferson County are examining their own practice to ensure students, teachers, and staff here are safe.

Many questions remain about how that gunman was able to get inside Robb Elementary and why it took officers so long to respond.

But School Resource Officers in Jefferson County said they’re ready to do whatever it takes to keep schools secure.

Another school year in the books in Jefferson County, but efforts to keep schools safe won’t break for the summer.

“We do yearly and also quarterly any kind of training we can do towards that. We’re currently working with some of our local educators in the junior college level to plan some upcoming trainings for our school resource officers before the beginning of next school year,” said Lt. Michael House with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division.

He said all Alabama law enforcement officers are required to receive a certain number of hours of active shooter training.

Right now, there’s a heightened sense of awareness following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

“I cannot speak to what happened in Texas. I don’t have that information. I can speak to here. We practice what’s called Single Deputy Response. If a deputy is at that school and something happens, they go and immediately respond to it. We get them help as quick as we can and as much as we can. There is no delay whatsoever,” Lt. House explained.

Lt. House said one SRO is assigned to each school in the district, but additional resources are deployed as needed.

He said the instinct to serve and protect is automatic.

“You just do what needs to be done. Our School Resource Officers - I’m just privileged to work alongside of them. They are some of the finest people I’ve ever worked with in 32 years of law enforcement. They love those kids in that school as if they’re their own flesh and blood and they’re willing to die for them if necessary. Of course, we don’t want it to come to that, but they have that love and that commitment to those schools and to those students within those schools,” Lt. House said.

Students also participate in lockdown drills just as they would a tornado or fire drill.

Lt. House said SRO’s have a duty and responsibility to protect and serve, but they also need the community’s help saying dangerous situations have been prevented because someone had the courage to speak up.

