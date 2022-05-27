LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

IIHS, Consumer Reports rate safe vehicles for teens

(WABI)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts say for teenagers, the combination of immaturity and inexperience makes driving especially risky. Experts also say what teens drive is also a key to safe driving.

IIHS and Consumer Reports (CR) joined forces to make it easier for young drivers or their parents to find a vehicle that checks the safety and reliability boxes.

Their recommendations include two tiers of used vehicles, Best Choices and slightly more affordable Good Choices. Starting prices for recommended used models range from about $6,000 to nearly $20,000.

Some of the top models on the list include Ford C-Max Hybrid, Mazda 3 or Chevrolet Volt.

Click here to see the complete list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
MGN
Vestavia Hills father, son prosecuted for bank fraud scheme
The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them...
Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

Latest News

Is your phone listening, and targeting you with ads?
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach
72-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident