IIHS, Consumer Reports rate safe vehicles for teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts say for teenagers, the combination of immaturity and inexperience makes driving especially risky. Experts also say what teens drive is also a key to safe driving.

IIHS and Consumer Reports (CR) joined forces to make it easier for young drivers or their parents to find a vehicle that checks the safety and reliability boxes.

Their recommendations include two tiers of used vehicles, Best Choices and slightly more affordable Good Choices. Starting prices for recommended used models range from about $6,000 to nearly $20,000.

Some of the top models on the list include Ford C-Max Hybrid, Mazda 3 or Chevrolet Volt.

Click here to see the complete list.

