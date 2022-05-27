LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge drug bust and investigation led to charges in Tuscaloosa.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents said they recovered illegal drugs at a man’s home Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Agents said they seized five guns, including three that had been reported stolen, $55,000 in cash, 50 grams of MDMA, three Oxycontin pills, 29 pounds of marijuana edibles, 76 grams of synthetic marijuana and 34 pounds of marijuana.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)

Following the bust, investigators said Marzette Thomas Jr., 35, was held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $4.6 million.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)

Thomas was charged with trafficking marijuana, synthetic marijuana and meth, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.

At the time of his arrest Thursday, investigators said Thomas was serving a three-year sentence in custody of Tuscaloosa Community Corrections for a 2018 arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
MGN
Vestavia Hills father, son prosecuted for bank fraud scheme
The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them...
Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

Latest News

IIHS, Consumer Reports rate safe vehicles for teens
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach
72-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident
Former U.S. Attorney/U.S. Marine Talks School Security
Former U.S. Attorney/U.S. Marine Talks School Security