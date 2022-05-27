LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

High schooler with terminal brain cancer gets dying wish to graduate

A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High...
A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High School in Orlando.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Dukes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A young Florida man who has been battling terminal brain cancer had one last wish granted Thursday.

A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High School in Orlando.

Although he is technically still a few credits shy of graduating, thanks to hospice workers and school staff, he got his honorary diploma.

Maldonado has been battling brain cancer for nine years, but he had to stop attending classes two years ago because of his condition.

For the most part, he has kept up with his schoolwork from home, despite having to undergo 18 surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

His advice to the class of 2022? “Never give up.”

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
MGN
Vestavia Hills father, son prosecuted for bank fraud scheme
The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them...
Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

Latest News

IIHS, Consumer Reports rate safe vehicles for teens
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
LIVE: Official: Kids to 911 during school shooting: ‘Please send the police’
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools
Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools