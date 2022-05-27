GoFundMe verifies fundraisers that will help victims of Uvalde school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many folks are wondering what they can do or how they can help the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

The folks at GoFundMe have put together a list of fundraisers verified by the service that will help the victims.

To see this list and donate, you can click here.

