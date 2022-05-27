First Alert for fantastic weather for the Memorial Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It’s been a wet and unsettled week, but we are finally entering a quiet weather pattern as we finish out the month of May. We are starting out the morning with temperatures mostly in the 60s. It is slightly cooler in northwest Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are seeing some fog in parts of east Alabama, but I am not expecting any widespread issues across the state thanks to westerly winds at 5-10 mph. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible early this morning, but we should end up mostly dry going into the afternoon and evening hours. We should see plenty of sunshine later this morning and into the early afternoon hours, but wrap-around moisture from the upper level low to our north will help spread some cloud cover into the northern half of the state this afternoon and evening. We will likely go from a mostly sunny sky to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to remain below average with most of us climbing into the upper 70s. A few spots south of I-20 could climb into the lower 80s. It will feel very nice to be outdoors today as humidity levels drop during the day. It’ll be a little breezy at times with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Anyone graduating this evening or heading out should expect mostly dry conditions with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7-8 PM. Congratulations to the class of 2022!

Fantastic Weekend: Saturday is shaping up to be beautiful for all outdoor activities. We’ll start tomorrow morning off sunny and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. Just make sure you apply sunscreen and grab the hat/sunglasses if you plan on being outdoors. Should be a great day to visit a park or head out to the lake. Sunday’s forecast is shaping up to be nice. Temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer. We’ll start Sunday morning off with temperatures in the lower 60s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels are forecast to remain comfortable.

Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day will end up mostly sunny and very warm. Temperatures Monday are forecast to start out in the mid 60s. We will likely end up with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots south of I-20 in the lower 90s. If you plan on attending any services observing Memorial Day, the weather will not cause any issues.

Beach Forecast: If you are planning to head to the Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking fantastic! We will likely see sunny conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We are looking at a high rip current threat along the Gulf Coast today, but the rip current threat should lower as we head into the holiday weekend. Saturday’s forecast is for a moderate threat for rip currents. It should drop to a low threat by Sunday and Monday. The tropics are forecast to remain quiet for the next five days.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week is the increase in humidity levels and warmer temperatures. We will likely see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s early next week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity levels will slowly increase as southerly flow returns across the area. Our next chance for isolated showers or storms will likely occur next Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather. Our best chance for a few storms may not occur until next Thursday where our rain chances are up to 30%.

