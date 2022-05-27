LawCall
Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture

Left to right: Austin Williams, James Stinson, Cameron Williams, Mark White
Left to right: Austin Williams, James Stinson, Cameron Williams, Mark White(The Williams family)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Two grateful sons got to meet the man whose keen eye and phone call to authorities, led to Casey White’s capture.

Austin and Cameron Williams, along with their high school classmate and radio talk show host, Mark White, traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Thursday to say thank you to Car Wash owner James Stinson.

Casey White abandoned one of his get-away vehicles at Stinson’s car wash and when Stinson found it, he called authorities, provided surveillance video and literally, helped officers bring White to justice.

Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture
Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture(The Williams family)

Without that, there would be no upcoming trial for Connie Ridgeway’s murder.

Connie Ridgeway was killed in 2015 and Casey White confessed to killing her while doing time in prison for a crime spree in Limestone County.

Austin and Cameron, who are Ridgeway’s sons, wanted to personally thank Stinson in person for going the extra mile.

They sat and talked, visited the car wash, presented Stinson with a lapel pin of Alabama’s Great Seal and insisted he take the more than $5,000 in reward money that’s been raised through the Mark White Radio Show.

Once the Go Fund Me for Stinson concludes on May 31, that money will be direct-deposited into his bank account. The fundraiser has a goal of $25,000.

RELATED: Fundraiser started for tipster in Casey White, Vicky White search

