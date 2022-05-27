Congrats! 88-year-old man gets honorary diploma from Hamilton High School
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A special honor and recognition for 88-year-old Korean War veteran Hubert Carter in Hamilton.
Hamilton High School presented 88-year old Hubert Samuel Carter with an honorary diploma Thursday night, May 26, 2022.
Carter jumped in to fight in the Korean War, and didn’t finish high school.
After the war, Carter helped raise nine children and ran a successful backhoe business.
The diploma was made possible through the VA.
Congratulations on your graduation and thank you for your service!
