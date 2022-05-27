Congrats! 88-year-old man gets honorary diploma from Hamilton High School

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A special honor and recognition for 88-year-old Korean War veteran Hubert Carter in Hamilton.

Hamilton High School presented 88-year old Hubert Samuel Carter with an honorary diploma Thursday night, May 26, 2022.

Carter jumped in to fight in the Korean War, and didn’t finish high school.

After the war, Carter helped raise nine children and ran a successful backhoe business.

88-year old Hubert Samuel Carter receives diploma from Hamilton High School (Carter's daughter Gloria)

The diploma was made possible through the VA.

Congratulations on your graduation and thank you for your service!

Congrats to a great American! 🎓🎉👏An awesome moment at Hamilton’s High School commencement ceremony. With help from the VA, they presented 88-year old Hubert Samuel Carter with an honorary diploma. Hubert jumped in to fight in the #Korean War(reminds me of my late father 😢🇺🇸), and didn’t finish high school. But he had long since graduated from the school of hard knocks, running a backhoe business and helping raise 9 kids. Congratulations Hubert and thank you for your service! WBRC FOX6 News #Hamilton 📱 credit: his daughter Gloria (Music generated by iMovie) Posted by Mike Dubberly WBRC on Friday, May 27, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.