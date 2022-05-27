LawCall
Calera police looking to host realistic active shooter training for police and teachers

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following the school shooting in Texas, the Calera Police Department is looking to launch a training for teachers and officers to know how to respond in active shooter situations.

Calera police said they have started planning a summer active shooter drill where they hire role play actors and make it as realistic as possible, so they can see if there are any flaws in their safety plan and improve their response times.

Chief David Hyche said they put staff in the schools and don’t tell them much about how the drill will work, he wants them to know as little as possible. Then, role play actors come in and simulate a real active shooter situation.

Hyche said they also use fake guns with fake bullets that are plastic , but it still hurts when you get hit. Hyche said this realistic training is something they did last summer, and now with recent events in Texas, he thinks they need to do it again.

“We learned some lessons that were shocking to all of us,” Hyche said. “We had to totally revamp what we had planned to do and the fire department felt the same. If we hadn’t done the realistic training, I don’t think we would have realized a lot of that. Our schools wouldn’t have realized it so we all learned.”

Hyche said they will do it over the summer at all four schools and he said it’s important to have a school safety plan that is realistic.

