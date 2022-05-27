Brother and sister born days apart in different states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two siblings, a baby boy and baby girl, were born three days apart in different states.

You may be asking, how?

Clay and Meredith “Bo” McCord have always dreamed of becoming parents.

Over four years, Bo had four miscarriages and underwent two rounds of IVF.

The McCords decided to reach out to a friend from college at Samford, Thomas Morse, whose wife Katie had been a surrogate twice.

Katie says being a surrogate was what God placed on her heart to do.

And shortly after agreeing to be the surrogate, the McCords found out they were expecting a baby themselves.

Katie gave birth to the McCord’s baby boy James on Mother’s Day in Birmingham at Brookwood Baptist Health.

Three days later, Bo delivered her baby girl Clark in Tennessee.

The McCord’s say they hope their story gives hope to other families who are facing similar challenges expanding their family.

“I think there’s hope there that it’s ok to try unconventional, non-traditional ways to start a family,” Bo said. “And it may lead to another blessing, too. You just never know what that path is going to look like. There is hope in multiple facets. You just have to be willing to give it a try. "

Clark is still in the NICU.

She was born at 3.3 pounds.

But mom and dad say she is doing well and will be coming home Friday to be introduced to her brother.

Both families say they relied heavily on their faith to give them strength throughout their journey to become parents.

