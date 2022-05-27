LawCall
Authorities investigating townhome fire in Hoover

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a townhome caught fire in Hoover on May 27, 2022.

Authorities with the Hoover Fire Department say this happened in the 2100 block of Lynngate Drive. Officials say the fire was quickly brought under control, and there were no injuries, but some dogs did have to be removed from the structure.

We will continue to update this as we learn more information.

