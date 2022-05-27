LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ADPH allowing changes to WIC program amid formula shortage

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is making changes to our state WIC program because of the national formula shortage.

Alabama’s WIC program has a contract with Mead Johnson Nutritionals. While luckily, they were not the formula company forced to shut down, ADPH is allowing some flexibilities because of the empty formula shelves nationwide.

Dr. Karen Landers says WIC monitors daily formula redemptions, and so far, they’ve noticed no change.

Still, the doctor says around 27,500 Alabamians are served by WIC and she wants to make sure they all still have access to formula.

So now, WIC-recipients are allowed to return or exchange store purchases. Dr. Landers says they are also offering product flexibility.

“With WIC, we have allowed a different presentation of formulas,” said Dr. Landers. “For example, persons who might have been getting powder can get concentrate or ready-to-feed. So again, we’ve allowed a broader range.”

In a press release, ADPH said:

All families with infants, whether WIC participants or not, should discuss formula questions with their infant’s healthcare provider. Infant formulas can generally be found at retailers across the state to include small stores, larger chain stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Other potential sources of formula include healthcare provider sample stock, food banks and other community groups with a vested interest in families.

Families can also contact manufacturers directly for help in finding formula:

· MyGerber Baby Expert: www.gerber.com/mygerber-baby-expert

· Abbott’s Customer Service: 1-877-4Abbott or 1-800-986-8540 (recall-specific information)

· Abbott’s product request line and form for metabolic formulas: 1-800-553-7042

· Reckitt’s (Mead Johnson) Customer Service: 1-800-BABY-123 (222-9123)

Dr. Landers says there may be families out there unaware they could qualify for WIC. To be part of the program, you must meet income guidelines, be a resident of Alabama, and be seen by a health professional at the WIC clinic.

To learn more about Alabama’s WIC program, you can visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized

Latest News

Calera Police planning school safety drill
Calera police looking to host realistic active shooter training for police and teachers
Finding more school resource officers
Calera police short on school resource officers, hoping to hire retired officers part-time
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a second human trafficking situation within...
Two separate human trafficking rescues in Tuscaloosa within one week
As families and friends mourn the loss of their loved one, questions remain over the response...
Questions about security and response to Texas school shooting