72-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tennessee man was killed in Shelby Co. Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into multiple vehicles according to officials.

72-year-old Stanley B. Williams was riding a Harley-Davidson on I-65 about a mile north of Alabaster, when his bike struck a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate.

