Yo Mama’s: Bacon & Gouda Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 pork lions (3/4″ thick)

1/2 c Worcestershire

2 tbsp Brown sugar

1 tsp Brown sugar and bourbon seasoning

8 oz Gouda cheese shredded

4 sliced bacon cooked crispy or Real Bacon bits

Basil

Directions:

Mix Worcestershire sauce and 1 tbsp brown sugar

Marinate pork loins in mixture for 30 min to an hour

Stuffing:

In a small bowl, Mix Gouda, bacon pieces or bits and basil

Split pork loins, stuff with mixture and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brush chops lightly with oil and place in hot pan. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally, or until done. Transfer to the warm dish, and keep warm in the preheated oven.

Serve with mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.