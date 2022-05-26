LawCall
Yo Mama’s: Bacon & Gouda Stuffed Pork Chops

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Ingredients:

4 pork lions (3/4″ thick)

1/2 c Worcestershire

2 tbsp Brown sugar

1 tsp Brown sugar and bourbon seasoning

8 oz Gouda cheese shredded

4 sliced bacon cooked crispy or Real Bacon bits

Basil

Directions:

Mix Worcestershire sauce and 1 tbsp brown sugar

Marinate pork loins in mixture for 30 min to an hour

Stuffing:

In a small bowl, Mix Gouda, bacon pieces or bits and basil

Split pork loins, stuff with mixture and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brush chops lightly with oil and place in hot pan. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally, or until done. Transfer to the warm dish, and keep warm in the preheated oven.

Serve with mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetable.

