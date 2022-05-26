Village Tavern: Maryland-Style Crabcake

Ingredients:

2 Crab Cakes (Recipe Follows)

1 Cup Coleslaw

1 Cup French Fries

1 Each Lemon Wedge

¼ Cup Tartar Sauce (Recipe Follows)

Directions:

1. Place crab cakes on a pre-heated sauté pan with butter, flattening it into a 3″ patty and sear each side for 2 minutes, total of 4 minutes cooking time, until golden.

2. Serve with coleslaw, hot French Fries, Tartar sauce and lemon wedge.

Crab Cake Mix

Yield: 10-12 Cakes

Ingredients:

2 LB. Crabmeat

2 Each Egg Whites

1 teaspoon Dry Mustard

1 Cup Saltines, Crushed

½ Cup Onion, Finely Chopped

2 Tablespoons Green Pepper, Finely Chopped

2 Tablespoons Celery, Finely Chopped ¼”

1 1/4 teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon Black Pepper, coarse ground

1 cup mayo

Directions:

1. Drain crabmeat if necessary.

2. In mixing bowl, beat egg whites lightly. Add mustard, saltines, onion, green pepper, celery, salt and pepper and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.

3. Fold in crab meat, shape into 3 oz. balls. Store and refrigerate until ready to use.

Tartar Sauce

Yield: 1 CUP

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Yellow Onion, minced

1/3 Cup Dill Pickles, minced

2 ½ Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

2 teaspoons Parsley Flakes

1 Cup Mayonnaise

Directions:

1. Finely dice onion and pickles – place in a mixing bowl.

2. Add Dijon mustard, parsley flakes and mayonnaise, fold together with a rubber spatula

3. Place tartar sauce in storage container, refrigerate until ready to use

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.