Two-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County

Two-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County
Two-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County(ALGOTraffic.com/Google Maps)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 65 southbound near Alabaster in Shelby County, according to ALEA Troopers and ALGO Traffic.

The crash happened around 2:34 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

We’re told the left three lanes on I-65 S near mile marker 238 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials say ALDOT is at the scene and is assisting ALEA with traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling that area Thursday afternoon, and find an alternate route if you can.

