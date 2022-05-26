Two-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 65 southbound near Alabaster in Shelby County, according to ALEA Troopers and ALGO Traffic.

The crash happened around 2:34 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

We’re told the left three lanes on I-65 S near mile marker 238 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials say ALDOT is at the scene and is assisting ALEA with traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling that area Thursday afternoon, and find an alternate route if you can.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 239.8 at Exit 238 US31/Alabaster in Alabaster. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/kJL9cjdcfW — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) May 26, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.