LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse baby back ribs

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Roadhouse baby back ribs

Ingredients:

2 each Racks (Baby back ribs, 2-3 pounds each)

½ cup water

2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke

½ cup TXRH Rib Rub or your favorite BBQ rub

½ cup favorite BBQ sauce

Directions:

1. Evenly coat ribs on both sides, using all the rub.

2. Place both racks of ribs on a wire rack, meat side up, on a 13″ x 18″ roasting pan.

Make sure you use a pan with raised sides to hold all the liquid. (The rack keeps the ribs from sitting directly in the liquid.)

3. Combine the water and liquid smoke. Then pour into the roasting pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

4. Place in a 250-degree preheated oven for 2 hours or until tender. (Tips of bones should be exposed, and bones will easily slip away from the meat). Remove from oven, discard liquid, and cool quickly to use later, or:

5. Cook on BBQ grill, on medium heat, and turn every 2 minutes for 8 minutes, continually basting with sauce each time you turn. Serve and enjoy!

(Serves 4 as an entree)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
First Alert Weather 9p 5-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain & storms for Thursday

Latest News

Yo Mama's: Bacon and Gouda Stuffed Pork Chop
Yo Mama’s: Bacon & Gouda Stuffed Pork Chops
Source: WBRC video
Texas Roadhouse: Making the most out of your meats
Village Tavern: Maryland-Style Crab Cake
Village Tavern: Maryland-Style Crabcake
Village Tavern: Maryland-Style Crab Cake
Village Tavern: Maryland-Style Crab Cake