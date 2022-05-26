Texas Roadhouse baby back ribs

Ingredients:

2 each Racks (Baby back ribs, 2-3 pounds each)

½ cup water

2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke

½ cup TXRH Rib Rub or your favorite BBQ rub

½ cup favorite BBQ sauce

Directions:

1. Evenly coat ribs on both sides, using all the rub.

2. Place both racks of ribs on a wire rack, meat side up, on a 13″ x 18″ roasting pan.

Make sure you use a pan with raised sides to hold all the liquid. (The rack keeps the ribs from sitting directly in the liquid.)

3. Combine the water and liquid smoke. Then pour into the roasting pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

4. Place in a 250-degree preheated oven for 2 hours or until tender. (Tips of bones should be exposed, and bones will easily slip away from the meat). Remove from oven, discard liquid, and cool quickly to use later, or:

5. Cook on BBQ grill, on medium heat, and turn every 2 minutes for 8 minutes, continually basting with sauce each time you turn. Serve and enjoy!

(Serves 4 as an entree)

