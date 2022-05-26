Sylacauga City Schools offering summer programs

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga City Schools is offering new programs this summer to address learning loss and avoid the summer slide. This refers to a loss in learning elementary, middle, and high school students may experience during the summer months.

The school system is providing resources with about nine programs with a strong focus on literacy and math to ensure students are well prepared when school begins in the fall.

There will be reading, math, and science camps for students of all ages, with lessons focused on improving students’ test scores from the previous school year. The high school students will be allowed to attend summer school for Driver’s Ed and credit recovery and advancement. The school system is also offering courses like ACT Prep and workforce skills.

“We’re doing an ACT boot camp the week before the June testing that takes place,” says Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller. “All these opportunities are free for them to come and do the ACT. We also have a workforce-ready program we will do in June. That’s really getting our students ready for the workforce. They’re going to learn resume writing interview skills, just really what it means to be a qualified and ready worker.”

