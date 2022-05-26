Sex trafficking victims in Tuscaloosa call police for help from hotel room

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenaged girls who were victims of sex trafficking are now with their families after they called Tuscaloosa Police.

The girls, 15 and 18, called 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room and asked for help getting them to their homes in a different state.

West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force investigators responded and determined they were victims of sex trafficking. The investigators contacted representatives from Trafficking Hope, a victim services advocacy group that provides resources and support to human trafficking victims.

“They were able to provide comfort care and assistance while we worked with other agencies to reunite them with their families,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Task force investigators are grateful for the assistance of the Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian police departments and TPD’s Cyber Intelligence Unit. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.