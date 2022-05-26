Oxford High School graduation changes

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Seniors at Oxford High School are preparing to walk across the stage at graduation Thursday night. But because of the potential threat of rain, they are unsure where it will be and how many people can attend.

Students say they were given a graduation plan over a month ago, which stated in case of severe weather, graduation would be moved from Thursday, May 26 to Friday, May 27.

Oxford High School graduation. (Source: Oxford High School)

On Monday, they found out the plans were changing, and it was a possibility some of their loved ones won’t be able to attend.

“Two of my family members drove from Las Vegas,” says Madison Scott. “Two of them have flown from Vegas.”

“My grandparents came from Texas. I have a friend with an aunt and uncle coming from Germany to watch him walk across the stage, hopefully,” says another senior.

Students say they are upset. With so many school changes during the pandemic, they’d hope graduation would have a sense of normalcy. They’d like to graduate with their classmates and with all their loved ones present.

“This is my first time coming back to school for senior year since 10th grade, and we’ve come so far that we want one last normal memory, and now we don’t know if we can do it together or what’s going to happen,” says an Oxford senior.

Oxford City School officials plan to decide soon where graduation will take place. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley says their goal is to have it outdoors with no ticket requirements.

“Our goal is to look at the weather and determine if a slight delay would be able to accommodate that,” says Stanley. “It’s going to take a little time for us to watch the weather and determine if that’s a possibility. If it, is we’re going to be outside. We understand that is the best scenario.”

The school system’s backup plan is to host the ceremony inside the schools’ sports arena. Students would receive a limited number of tickets. They plan to live stream the graduation for those who cannot attend at the Oxford Civic Center.

Oxford High School graduation. (Source: Oxford High School)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.