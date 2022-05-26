Local mom says formula shortage impacting special needs children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Babies are not the only ones missing food with the massive formula shortages. Many children with special needs rely on formula for their daily nutrition.

Amy Peters is the mom of a special needs child Viviann who uses a feeding tube and requires a specific type of medical formula. She is scouring the internet to find it so her 3-year-old can live.

Peters says her daughter uses Neocate Splash and it is nowhere to be found. Peters says she even called Neocate and was told they are no longer making that specific kind of formula.

Peters tells WBRC that she searches all over the internet, including on Facebook, in formula and special needs groups, but unfortunately Viviann is allergic to soy which limits their formula options even more.

Peters only has about a month left of stock, and if she runs out, she’s nearly out of options.

“The only option we’ll have is to go to Children’s and check in and hope and pray that we can find another one that she can maybe semi-tolerate and not lose the weight that we finally gained,” said Peters. “This time last year, she was in the hospital literally fighting to live and was only 19 pounds.”

Peters says Viviann may need to get put on TPN, which is a feeding tube that goes through a vein in her chest. In that case, she could be in the hospital for months.

Peters says she is getting desperate at this point and hopes some miracle will save her child.

