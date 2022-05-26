GBHS in desperate need of kitten & cat food

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society needs your help.

They say they’re in desperate need of wet and dry kitten and adult cat food for their foster program.

Donations can be dropped at their Adoption Center, or you can shop their AmazonSmile Wishlist.

We aren't KITTEN around - we need YOUR HELP! 🚨🐱 We are in desperate need of wet and dry kitten food for our foster program! Donations can be dropped at our Adoption Center located at 300 Snow Drive or shop our Amazon Smile Wishlist here: https://t.co/5zeBemRuea. pic.twitter.com/nSrUxpw5zj — Greater Birmingham Humane Society (@TheGBHS) May 25, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.