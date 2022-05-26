LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

GBHS in desperate need of kitten & cat food

GBHS needs cat & kitten food.
GBHS needs cat & kitten food.(Source: GBHS/Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society needs your help.

They say they’re in desperate need of wet and dry kitten and adult cat food for their foster program.

Donations can be dropped at their Adoption Center, or you can shop their AmazonSmile Wishlist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
First Alert Weather 9p 5-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain & storms for Thursday

Latest News

This 20 year old rising marketing senior is gearing up for Miss Alabama and just going through...
The crowning achievement of the pageant life, according to Miss UAB
Medal of Honor.
UA honors hero police officer who saved woman’s life
2 children shot in Birmingham
2 small children injured in suspected accidental shooting overnight
On Tuesday WHSV spoke with two former shelter employees who made allegations to get their...
Salvation Army temporarily closing Anniston family store