First Alert for another round of storms Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting out this Thursday morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are a little breezy from the south at 10-15 mph. We have another day of active weather as a cold front begins to move into Alabama this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a batch of showers continuing across east Alabama this morning. The moisture continues to surge to the north-northeast. Plan for wet roadways and slick surfaces if you plan on driving this morning and afternoon. Additional showers and storms have developed in Mississippi ahead of the cold front. We are forecasting another line of showers and storms that could impact Central Alabama late this morning and into the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for most of Central Alabama today. The severe threat appears low, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm capable of producing winds gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and a low-end tornado threat. The severe potential will be possible this morning and should come to an end by 7 PM in far east Alabama. We could see an additional inch of rain today, and localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We could see some sunshine once the cold front moves through Central Alabama this evening. We will likely begin to dry out late tonight as dry air moves in from the west. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 60s by 8 PM. Look for a 20% chance for isolated showers this evening and tonight.

Next Big Thing: The big story is the dry air that is forecast to move into Central Alabama tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up a few degrees cooler with most of us in the lower 60s. Areas in west Alabama could cool into the upper 50s. We should see some sunshine tomorrow morning, but wrap-around moisture from an area of low pressure to our north will likely give us a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will end up breezy with westerly winds at 10-15 mph with highs in the upper 70s. I think most of us will remain dry tomorrow, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out for parts of North Alabama. Rain chance only at 10%. Humidity levels will lower, and it should feel very nice. If you have any evening plans tomorrow, we should stay dry with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 60s.

Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking dry and very quiet. We’ll likely start Saturday morning off with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday is looking beautiful for late May with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels will remain low with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Sunday will end up slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs Sunday afternoon are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is forecast to remain dry and very warm. Southerly winds will likely develop early next week which will increase our humidity levels a little bit. Morning temperatures will end up slightly warmer with most of us in the mid 60s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots in west Alabama could approach 90°F.

Hot Next Week: As we head into June, the weather is going to feel like summer. We will likely see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with humidity levels returning as southeast winds move into our area. We’ll introduce an isolated chance for showers and storms next Tuesday and Wednesday. Our best rain chance may not develop until next Thursday. I don’t see any signs of heavy rain or organized storm threats after today. The Atlantic/tropics remain quiet for the next three to five days.

