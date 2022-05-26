Downtown Birmingham Starbucks store workers vote to unionize

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Workers at the Starbucks store located on 20th Street South in Birmingham have voted 27-1 to unionize.

Officials with the National Labor Relations Board held the vote Thursday.

“I am thankful to both our community and my partners for this truly historic moment. We are a beautiful family, and we wish to go forward, serving each other and our community to our best and truest values. I am proud to be with these amazing partners,” said Kyle McGucken, an employee at the Birmingham Starbucks location.

The vote will need to be certified before becoming official.

