LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Downtown Birmingham Starbucks store workers vote to unionize

Location becomes first in Alabama to unionize
(Source: Starbucks Coffee Company)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Workers at the Starbucks store located on 20th Street South in Birmingham have voted 27-1 to unionize.

Officials with the National Labor Relations Board held the vote Thursday.

“I am thankful to both our community and my partners for this truly historic moment. We are a beautiful family, and we wish to go forward, serving each other and our community to our best and truest values. I am proud to be with these amazing partners,” said Kyle McGucken, an employee at the Birmingham Starbucks location.

The vote will need to be certified before becoming official.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Northport officer dragged by suspect's vehicle
Northport officer dragged by suspect's vehicle
School Resource Officer training
School Resource Officer training
A commercial vehicle fire Thursday afternoon has shut down I-59 NB near the 45 mile marker in...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after commercial vehicle fire causes part of I-59 NB in Greene Co. to close
Source: WBRC video
SEC Tournament impact on Hoover businesses