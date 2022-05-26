LawCall
The crowning achievement of the pageant life, according to Miss UAB

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all would love to be crowned a winner, and if you are a beauty pageant contender, it is the ultimate dream. Miss UAB Elizabeth Miller is busy preparing for the Miss Alabama competition June 29 through July 2, 2022. It’ll be her fifth pageant. She has three first runner-ups and one winning title on her resume.

“Competing in a few pageants has changed my life for the better,” said Miller. “I am more confident than ever before. I feel strong and self-assured. I feel more intelligent, I work harder, and I am having a blast doing it.”

Miller is a 20-year-old rising senior at UAB working on a marketing degree. She is from Cullman, Alabama, but went to high school at Holly Pond, where she played basketball and fell in love with beauty pageants.

In 2021, Miller was crowned Miss UAB, clinching a spot for Miss Alabama. She plays the piano and her platform is Hearts for Hunger.

Miller shares with us the story of living the pageant life, and how just experiencing it can change your life for the better.

