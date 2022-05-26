LawCall
Commercial vehicle fire causes part of I-59 NB in Greene Co. to close

A commercial vehicle fire Thursday afternoon has shut down I-59 NB near the 45 mile marker in...
A commercial vehicle fire Thursday afternoon has shut down I-59 NB near the 45 mile marker in Greene County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A commercial vehicle fire Thursday afternoon has shut down I-59 NB near the 45 mile marker in Greene County.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is helping with traffic control. Traffic is being detoured at exit 45 onto U.S 11.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by using alternate routes.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.

