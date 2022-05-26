City of Trussville no longer purchasing Styrofoam to keep waterways clean

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Trussville will no longer purchase Styrofoam. It’s a new proclamation for the city and one of the first-of-its-kind in the state.

Nonprofit organization ‘Friends of Pinchgut Creek’ says Styrofoam has a lot of properties that make it terrible for the environment, yet tons of it is found in rivers and waterways all across Alabama.

“Styrofoam is the worst form of litter that we deal with when we’re cleaning up the river,” said Jean Cox, the vice president of the nonprofit.

Friends of Pinchgut Creek is dedicated to protecting waterways in the area.

“We clean up tons and tons of Styrofoam and it’s usually tiny pieces,” she said. “It’s pieces of cups, pieces of Styrofoam plates.”

Cox says Styrofoam is to thank for most of the litter cluttering waterways. Because it’s so lightweight, the material easily blows into rivers and streams. She says when it ends up in the water, it breaks down into tiny pieces that are almost impossible to clean out.

The best way to keep Styrofoam out of waterways, according to Cox, is to stop using it.

On May 19, a proclamation was signed by Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat to stop purchasing Styrofoam for municipal facilities, like the city hall, civic center, and concession stands.

Cox says concession stands are the biggest Styrofoam contributor and where most of the impact will be made.

“The Styrofoam has a negative impact on many different types of aquatic life,” said Cox. “Fish look at a tiny piece of Styrofoam and it kind of looks like power bait. A lot of times, they accidentally eat the Styrofoam thinking that it’s food or eggs from other fish and it can kill them, and commonly does.”

Cox says there are plenty of alternatives to Styrofoam like paper or plastic and she hopes other municipalities will follow suit to keep our waterways clean.

