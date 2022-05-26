LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. A crew was dispatched early Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the ship, which is now docked in Norfolk, Virginia, to investigate a chemical smell and passengers feeling ill, according to a report the Coast Guard received.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says a painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann says the Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the Carnival Magic ship on Thursday.

He says no one was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a written statement, Carnival said some passengers were affected by the odor from an outside painting project and were aided by crew members.

Carnival says all passengers have now disembarked in Norfolk as planned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
First Alert Weather 9p 5-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain & storms for Thursday

Latest News

Two donkeys stranded on an island are rescued.
‘It almost seemed impossible’: Crews rescue donkeys stranded on island
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on...
Two killed in home invasion in Carbon Hill, third hospitalized
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany,...
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he ‘deflated’ stock price
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting