Carbon Hill Police investigating possible home invasion, shooting

According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on 4th Avenue NE Marlin Jordan Road.(None)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Carbon Hill are investigating a possible home invasion and shooting.

According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on 4th Avenue NE near Marlin Jordan Road.


Walker County authorities are also on the scene.

Police ask that everyone avoid this area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

