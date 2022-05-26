Carbon Hill Police investigating possible home invasion, shooting

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Carbon Hill are investigating a possible home invasion and shooting.

According to a Facebook post by Carbon Hill Police, the incident happened Thursday morning on 4th Avenue NE near Marlin Jordan Road.

Walker County authorities are also on the scene.

Police ask that everyone avoid this area.

