Birmingham and ALDOT plan to rebuild lighting system along some portions of interstates 20/59 & 65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New interstate lighting is on the way for the city of Birmingham, just in time for the World Games.

Let there be light…along the interstate! That’s something drivers coming in and out of downtown Birmingham on 20/59 have been asking to see for years.

“It’s kind of dangerous at night, but you got to have it ready for anyone who goes on the freeway. They can see better,” said Mildred Davis, who travels the interstate often.

The city of Birmingham teaming up with ALDOT to rebuild interstate lighting from Tallapoosa Street to the 20/59 interchange. Some of that work has already started, according to city transportation director James Fowler. He says some of the repairs are due to people stealing copper wiring from the lights.

“We have seen some vandalism, so we’re hopeful that some of the steps we’re taking in rebuilding the system will reduce the likelihood of that,” Fowler said.

This city is switching to aluminum wiring and rebuilding it in a way that will make it more difficult for thieves to target the lights.

“We’re also putting in place some additional security measures that hopefully make it a little more difficult to remove any wiring or just observe people if they do,” Fowler said.

ALDOT is also updating lighting along 20/59 at Arkadelphia Road, Ensley 5 Point Interchanges, 19th Street Ensley, Greensprings Avenue and University Boulevard. The city is trying to get as much of this work done before the World Games.

“We take issues like interstate lighting and roadway safety very seriously and so we’re constantly working on these issues and trying to come up with short term and long-term solutions where we see problems,” Fowler said.

The new lighting project will cost $3.5 million with the city investing over $1.6 million and ALDOT paying the rest.

