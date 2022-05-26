27 cities see home prices soar in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An astounding 27 cities in Alabama have seen fast growth in home prices and two cities in west Alabama are among them. Tuscaloosa and Northport both saw double digit increases percentage wise in home prices in just one year, according to local realtors.

It goes back to the fundamentals of the economy - supply and demand - then factor in a spike from inflation, but there are signs the market is cooling a bit.

Long time realtor Blake Corder has never seen anything like it.

“Record lows of inventory. There is one to two months worth of inventory in the market,” said Corder of Corder Realty.

And Yolanda Lee knows where Corder’s coming from. Lee recently bought a home in Tuscaloosa and found herself in a bidding war and won.

“You have 10 to 15 people every time, so it’s basically a split market. The price would be a certain price when you see it,” said Lee.

Realtors say in just one year, the average price of a home surged more than 21% in Tuscaloosa.

“We’ve never seen a market like this,” said Corder.

In Northport, the average price of a home jumped more than 16% in the same time period.

“With home prices going up, people paying more for houses, more property taxes, it’s going to help fund the school systems better,” said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

It’s great for homeowners, a bit of a challenge for homebuyers, but Blake Corder says with the recent rise in interest rates, the market is starting to cool somewhat and that may not be a bad thing.

“The market is always rebalancing and this is part of the rebalancing part,” Corder said.

Corder’s advice for sellers and buyers? Patience.

Take it from Lee - she spent 9 months looking for a home and then found the one she wanted, took her time, made an offer and closed the door on the deal.

It is a similar story across the country. The average price of a home in the America increased more than 20% in just one year.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.