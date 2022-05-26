2 people in custody after exchanging gunfire during argument in Tuscaloosa parking lot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say an officer was working a wreck on Highway 69 South and heard gunshots nearby.

Officers responded and determined the shots were fired during an argument between two people in the parking lot of Little Caesar’s and the AT&T store, according to police.

Two suspects are in custody at this time.

Police say no one was injured.

Gunfire exchanged. (Source: Tuscaloosa Police/Facebook)

