UA honors hero police officer who saved woman’s life

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A police officer for the University of Alabama has been recognized for going beyond the call of duty in a very dramatic way. It happened on May 10 at The Park At Manderson Landing on the Black Warrior River.

Albert Canzoneri never gave a second thought about what he needed to do, and he saved a woman’s life.

“I just happened to be in the area,” said officer Canzoneri.

University of Alabama police officer Albert Canzoneri heard the call and responded within a moment’s notice.

“I happened to make contact with her, and [she] admitted to being tired of things,” he recalled.

The female in distress was entertaining thoughts of suicide, and jumped over the fence in the water in total darkness.

“So at that point, I followed her over the rail and I took my patrol vest off, my belt, took my boots off, and I was able to get in the water and pulled [her] back to the bank,” Canzoneri said.

The woman survived, and the University of Alabama later awarded Canzoneri the Chief of Police’s Medal Of Honor, along with a plaque.

Medal of Honor. (Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

“Any police officer would have done it. It just happened to be my turn,” Canzoneri said.

This police veteran does not consider himself a hero. He just did what needed to be done, all part of that “to protect and serve” oath he took seven years ago.

“No one wants to see a tragedy, especially right in front of their eyes. It just felt natural to go in,” he continued.

Albert Canzoneri - a policeman of the highest caliber and a life-saver who risked his own to save another.

