Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has new COVID-19 protocols

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is instituting some new COVID-19 protocols. It’s part of new guidelines that come into play when there’s a change in positive cases.

There are three levels. Those are low, medium and high. They are aligned with the CDC’s Community Transmission levels based on new COVID cases and the percentage of positive tests.

Starting this week, the Tuscaloosa VA is at a high level. That means masks are required, screenings will be performed at the entrance by staff, care team approved visitors only and physical distancing is required.

John Merkle, the Director of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, said in part in a statement, “Our local veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread.”

The levels will be updated as needed on Mondays.

Please visit www.va.gov/tuscaloosa-health-care or call 205-554-2000 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.

