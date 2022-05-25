LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder honored with statue

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nick Saban has a statue. Now, so does boxer and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder.

The “Bronze Bomber,” as he’s known, unveiled his very own bronze statue in front of the River Market on May 25.

Wilder got his nickname because of his success in the 2008 Olympics. The statue and hometown was seven years in the making. The statue stands slightly taller than Wilder, and it was cast and sculpted by Alabama artist Caleb O’ Connor.

A throng of city leaders, family, friends and boxing fans cheered as Wilder counted to three and whipped away the covering.

“What’s going through my mind is I am overwhelmed. My heart is filled with joy. Just makes me more excited to be from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and I represent so much. Everywhere I go, I mean, high or low, no matter what country, and they know that’s Deontay Wilder, and when they know Deontay Wilder, they know Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and that’s held dear to my heart. And like I said, there’s no place like home,” said Wilder.

Deontay Wilder is 36 years old and sports a total of 42 wins out of 45 fights. 41 of those wins were by knockouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Myles Phillips is in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
Man shot and killed in Moody, husband arrested
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water