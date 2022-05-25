Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder honored with statue

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nick Saban has a statue. Now, so does boxer and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder.

The “Bronze Bomber,” as he’s known, unveiled his very own bronze statue in front of the River Market on May 25.

Wilder got his nickname because of his success in the 2008 Olympics. The statue and hometown was seven years in the making. The statue stands slightly taller than Wilder, and it was cast and sculpted by Alabama artist Caleb O’ Connor.

A throng of city leaders, family, friends and boxing fans cheered as Wilder counted to three and whipped away the covering.

“What’s going through my mind is I am overwhelmed. My heart is filled with joy. Just makes me more excited to be from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and I represent so much. Everywhere I go, I mean, high or low, no matter what country, and they know that’s Deontay Wilder, and when they know Deontay Wilder, they know Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and that’s held dear to my heart. And like I said, there’s no place like home,” said Wilder.

Deontay Wilder is 36 years old and sports a total of 42 wins out of 45 fights. 41 of those wins were by knockouts.

