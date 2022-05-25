Northport police officer injured during traffic stop

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

The Northport Police Department says an officer responded to the 200 block of McFarland Boulevard around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the person driving the stopped car had felony warrants in Texas.

We’re told that person fled the scene in his vehicle around 4:10 p.m. We’re told the Northport officer was injured while attempting to stop them.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No additional word was provided by authorities on his condition or exactly what happened.

The vehicle was stopped on Union Chapel Road near Martin Road later and the person was taken into custody.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

