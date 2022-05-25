LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general

Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general.
Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won against challenger Harry Still in Tuesday’s Republican primary race.

While results are unofficial, Marshall was leading Still with 90% of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m., with about 30% of precincts reporting.

Marshall will move on to the general election where he’ll face Wendell Major, who took the Democratic nomination without a primary challenge.

DECSION 2022
Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
First Alert Desk Ensley
Heavy police presence in Ensley
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

Latest News

Ivey wins Republican seat for governor in 2022 Alabama primary election.
Kay Ivey wins Republican nomination for governor seat in 2022 Alabama Primary
Tyreke Walker
Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach
Katie Britt election event
Katie Britt election event
Tim James election event
Tim James election event
Mo Brooks election event
Mo Brooks election event