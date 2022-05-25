LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor victims in Texas school shooting

Governor Kay Ivey's order states the flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday.
Governor Kay Ivey's order states the flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday.
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s governor has ordered flags at all state agencies be immediately flown at half-staff to honor victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting massacre.

In the directive issued Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey states:

“The people of Alabama stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Texas and will continue to uplift the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones in prayer.”

The governor’s order says flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday, May 28, at which they should be raised back to full staff.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Myles Phillips is in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
Man shot and killed in Moody, husband arrested
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
University of Alabama criminology professor Dr. Adam Lankford has been studying mass shootings...
Why does the U.S. have so many mass shootings?

Latest News

Multiple fire departments responded to vehicles that caught on fire at Hillcrest High School.
Multiple student vehicles catch fire at Hillcrest High School Wednesday
Medal of Honor.
UA honors hero police officer who saved woman’s life
Thousands of military veterans will each have their turn carrying the same flag on a 3,100 mile...
American flag from U.S. Capitol headed to Birmingham for The World Games 2022
U.S. flag from U.S. Capitol headed to Bham for World Games
U.S. flag from U.S. Capitol headed to Bham for World Games