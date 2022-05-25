First Alert for rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It’s slightly warmer in west Alabama where temperatures are in the lower 70s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots this morning, but I am not expecting anything widespread to slow your morning commute down. The big story today is the chance to see rain. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy. Rain continues to develop and move to the north in parts of east Mississippi and southwest Alabama. Plan for showers becoming likely for areas along and west of I-65 this morning. The rain will likely shift to the east during the morning hours with another round of showers and storms likely developing late in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to warm into the upper 70s with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Storms that develop later today has the potential to become strong or possibly severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for all of Central Alabama. The main threats today will be strong wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning. Storms today will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. Chance for rain today at 80%. We might see some delays in the SEC Baseball tournament in Hoover today. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates throughout the day as we continue into this stormy weather pattern. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Next Big Thing: The big story tomorrow and Friday is the arrival of a cold front. The cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday evening. Behind the front, we will likely experience drier and slightly cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. Ahead of the front, we will remain warm and muggy. Showers and storms will likely begin Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will likely see a few rounds of storms develop Thursday morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. The severe threat remains low, but we can’t rule out the chance for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and even a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. Tornadoes in late May normally become unlikely, but there’s enough wind shear and instability with this system to support a tornado or two. Temperatures tomorrow will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s thanks to cloud cover and high rain chances at 90%. Heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding in some spots. Rainfall totals are likely to add up around 1-3″ through Thursday evening. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Storms should move out Thursday night leading way to drier conditions Friday morning. Just stay weather aware over the next 36-48 hours.

Drying Out Friday: Friday is shaping up to be breezy and drier. We’ll likely start Friday morning off with cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 50s. Wrap-around moisture from an area of low pressure to our north will likely give us a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky Friday afternoon. A few showers could be squeezed out for areas along and north of I-20 Friday afternoon. Rain chance remains low at 20%. Any rain that develops will likely be light and short-lived. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph. Humidity levels will be significantly lower with dew points in the 50s. Any schools planning on hosting graduation outdoors Friday evening will end up with comfortable temperatures and nice weather. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

A Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend: If you plan on being outside over the weekend, the weather is looking wonderful. We’ll likely start the weekend off cool with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Saturday. Saturday afternoon will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs approaching the lower 80s. It should feel great as humidity levels remain low. Sunday will end up slightly warmer with highs in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky. No threat for rain. Memorial Day will also end up dry with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will begin to increase a little along with warmer temperatures. Plan for morning lows to start out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots in west Alabama could approach 90°F Monday afternoon.

Rain Chances Next Week: The first half of next week will likely remain dry, but rain chances could return next Wednesday- June 1st. Easterly flow could bring moisture from the Atlantic into Georgia and Alabama next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours next Wednesday through Saturday. High temperatures will likely end up slightly above average with most of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

